10 things coming up in the Worthing and Brighton area

1 Dance. Brighton-based Vincent Dance Theatre combine dance, spoken word, rap and real-life testimony to explore what it’s like to live as a man today. Directed by Charlotte Vincent, Shut Down will be at Worthing’s Connaught Theatre on Thursday, March 28, exploring the spectrum of modern day-masculinity and investigating the “pressures, contradictions and confusions of being a man.” Tickets on 01903 206206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.

2 Talk. Paul Johnson, director of UK think-tank the Institute of Fiscal Studies, makes a return to Shoreham’s Ropetackle on March 30 at 8pm (£10), the day after we were originally set to leave the EU. Spokeswoman Nicky Thornton said: “As a regular contributor on national radio and TV, and undoubtedly the go-to person for authoritative and unbiased comments on the nation’s finances, Paul will offer some fascinating insights into the world where economics meets politics. Born and brought up in Shoreham, Paul is remembered by Anne Hodgson, Ropetackle trustee, and former deputy head of Kings Manor (now Shoreham Academy) as ‘one of our brightest stars’, his scholarship to Oxford paving the way to a career which has included a spell in the Cabinet Office before joining IFS. With interests and expertise extending far beyond the confines of a financial think-tank, Paul also sits on the government’s committee for climate Change, his contributions helping to shape the economic aspects of climate change thinking and policy.”

3 Theatre. Arundel Players are tackling the multi-award winning, fast-paced whodunit The 39-Steps for their next production. Directed by Tony Hudson, it opens on April 1 for six nights at the Priory Playhouse in Arundel. Performances start at 7.30pm from April 1 to 6.

4 Theatre. Joe McElderry, Neil McDermott, Kate Robbins and Emily Tierney and Amelle Berrabah line up in Club Tropicana The Musical, the brand-new 80s musical from the producers of the hit UK tour of Hairspray. It heads to Brighton Theatre Royal from Monday, March 25-Saturday, March 30.The show invites you to take a trip back to the electric 80s and embark on a summer of love and smash-hit classics. Welcome to the Club Tropicana Hotel where the drinks are free and the whole family is invited to join the ultimate holiday musical, celebrating all that we love about the 80s. Songs include Just Can’t Get Enough, Take On Me, The Look Of Love, Girls Just Wanna Have Fun and Relax. When our budding bride and groom get cold feet, they each decide to jet off to sunnier climes and feel the heat– but little do they know they’ve checked into the same hotel. The sizzling summer season at the Club Tropicana sees drinks flowing and tans glowing. Will the young lovers decide to go through with the wedding? Will the hotel inspectors finally get their way and close the resort, or will the staff save the day?

5 Talk. Tuesday, 2 April, 6pm. Mitre Lecture Theatre, University of Chichester. Kate Mosse reading from and discussing her new novel, The Burning Chambers. From the multi-million, number one bestselling author of Labyrinth and The Taxidermist’s Daughter comes The Burning Chambers, a story of love and betrayal, mysteries and secrets, conspiracies and divided loyalties.

6 Comedy. Stand-up and former Chichester College student Suzi Ruffell calls those moments her “3am press conferences” – those moments when all the worries come crashing in. She’s a natural born worrier – and that’s the starting point for her latest show Nocturnal which she is currently touring, including a date at Shoreham’s Ropetackle on Thursday, March 28 at 8pm.

7 Music. Slowthai releases a new single as he heads to Concorde 2 in Brighton on March 31. Spokesman James Wallace said: “Following the punk-influenced Doorman (produced by Mura Masa) which came out last year, slowthai has continued to grow from strength to strength coming fourth in BBC’s coveted Sound of 2019 list. Another brilliant shift in gear for the Northampton born and bred artist, Peace of Mind sees slowthai tackle the idea of what kind of life is out there for people like him. A British voice for the generation ahead, slowthai’s lyrics cut through with a rawness and unflinching honesty that has the listener hanging on every word and has seen radio tastemakers Annie Mac, Gilles Peterson, Zane Lowe and Benji B all jump on board.”

8 Exhibition. Master milliner Stephen Jones fills the Royal Pavilion in Brighton with exquisite hats for a new exhibition (until June 9). Stephen Jones Hats at the Royal Pavilion sees him create installations of his most glamorous and captivating hats throughout the exotic rooms of the Regency building, which was built as a seaside pleasure palace for King George IV more than 200 years ago.

9 Music. Rose Cousins lives in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada when she’s not touring internationally. She plays The Greys, 105 Southover Street, Brighton on Monday, April 1; doors 8pm. Spokeswoman Jill Lerner said: “Fuelled by collaboration she deeply values being part of multiple music communities. Cousins’ 2017 release, Natural Conclusion, made with Grammy award winning producer Joe Henry, is what she calls the most honest and vulnerable thing she has made to date. In 2017 Rose toured Natural Conclusion extensively across North America, gaining much praise including highlights in the LA Times and on NPR.”

10 Theatre. Director Susanne Crosby completes the happiest of doubles when she directs Shakespeare’s Macbeth for the Wick Theatre Company at the Barn Theatre in Southwick. Macbeth opens on Wednesday, March 27 and runs until Saturday, March 30. Tickets from the Barn box office on 01273 597094 or online www.wicktheatre.co.uk.

