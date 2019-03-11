Angmering Chorale celebrates The Glory of Venice

Angmering Chorale’s spring concert The Glory of Venice will feature two of the best-known Baroque composers from the Italian city – Antonio Vivaldi (1678-1741) and his close friend Tomaso Albinoni (1671-1751).

Spokeswoman Marilyn Hurdwell said: “Vivaldi is famed for his sacred choral works, in particular his supreme Gloria (Glory to God), Magnificat (My soul will magnify the Lord) and Dixit Dominus (Thus spake the Lord), all three of which will be performed by Angmering Chorale and the Sinfonia of Arun in Arundel’s beautiful Cathedral on March 23 at 7.30pm .

“Albinoni had a reputation for fine instrumental concertos, choral music and operas, but perhaps today he is best remembered for his well-known Adagio for Strings. This beautiful and emotional piece has been used to accompany films which almost certainly guarantees its popularity!

“The Sinfonia of Arun will certainly do it justice. Under their musical director Robin Morrish, they will also perform the Concerto for two Oboes in C, Albinoni being the first Italian composer to feature the oboe as a concerto soloist.

“As a personality he was very different from Vivaldi, being personally independent and musically insular, not tempted to seek a church or court post. He came from a wealthy family and eventually opened his own singing school with his wife as principal teacher. In later life he successfully directed performances of his operas all over Europe.

“Vivaldi, the better-known of the two, was also known as The Red Priest, due to his flaming auburn hair and colourful personality. He taught at the Music Seminary of the Ozpizio della Pieta, a combination of Hospice and Convent, caring for the sick and the upbringing of poor children whose education fortunately included a solid musical background.

“The young girls of the Pieta sang and played many orchestral instruments under his tutelage. Vivaldi’s music, characterised by dramatic contrasts of dynamics, harmony, high spirits, passion and lyricism, was often criticised as eccentricity! After his death Vivaldi’s legacy was almost entirely forgotten until its late revival in the 1930s! He composed a plethora of fine concertos for various instruments, and is particularly well-known today for his pictorial Four Seasons, full of charming descriptive passages, underpinned by his own commentaries in the form of poems.”

For more details, http://www.theangmeringchorale.org.uk.

