Arundel Museum at the heart of the festival

Arundel Museum will be playing a key role during the Arundel Festival.

Events include:

Arundel Festival Walks. Every day from August 18-27, there will be two walks a day, 11.30am and 2pm. Tickets are £4 and will give an informative and entertaining insight into Arundel’s history. No need to pre-book, just turn up (weather permitting).

Evening opening during the Arundel Festival – a chance to enjoy visiting the museum in the evening. Friday, August 24, 7-9pm. The summer exhibition of GCSE A Level art work will be open.

Tuesday, September 4: Sussex Graves and Graveyards, 7-9pm – an illustrated talk with Kevin Gordon. Tickets are available from the Museum. £6 member / £8 non-member.

Saturday, September 8: Heritage Open Day, a chance to enjoy free entry to the museum for one day only.

Saturday, September 8: Last Night of the Proms, 6.30-9pm, live streaming. Tickets £15, available from the museum. To include a two-course supper, bar and raffle.

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/arundel-festival-off-to-great-start-1-8607567



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/britain-s-got-talent-brings-the-search-to-chichester-1-8607563



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/mastering-all-the-voices-on-stage-1-8607561



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/record-entries-ahead-for-arundel-festival-dragon-boat-race-1-8607533



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/shoreham-chamber-choir-offers-workshop-performance-1-8607872