Big night of Brahms for Chanctonbury Chorus

The Chanctonbury Chorus is once again joining with choirs at Hurstpierpoint College, this time to perform Brahms’ German Requiem.

Spokeswoman Theresa Gilsenan said: “Many will remember that their joint performance of the Verdi Requiem two years ago was simply tremendous.

“The concert takes place in the Chapel of Hurstpierpoint College on Sunday, December 10 at 7.30pm.

“The soloists will be Lesley Jane Rogers (soprano) who is well known to local audiences for her beautiful and vibrant singing and James Cleverton (baritone) who is now making a great name for himself in opera in London and abroad. The Requiem will be conducted by Siobhan Denning.

“In addition, Neil Matthews will conduct the College Chamber Choir in Vaughan Williams’ Toward the Unknown Region and under his baton the professional orchestra will perform the Organ Concerto by Poulenc with Kate Bray as the soloist.”

Tickets are £12 and will be available from the Steyning Bookshop at 106 High St, Steyning, from a member of either chorus, from reception at Hurstpierpoint College or at the door.