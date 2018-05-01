Boundstone Chorus and Lancing Brass combine

Two Lancing-based music groups are joining forces for their next concert. The Boundstone Chorus will be joined by Lancing Brass on Saturday, May 5 at 7.30pm in St Michael and All Angels Church, South Street, Lancing.

Highlights from the concert will include performances of Let’s face the Music and Dance, Born Free and Men of Harlech from Lancing Brass with the Chorus performing arrangements of You Raise Me Up, What a Wonderful World and excerpts from Karl Jenkins’ The Peacemakers which they will perform in full at the end of June. Joint performances will include a medley from Les Miserables.

Lancing Brass of the Royal British Legion was formed more than 50 years ago. Its member range in age from 18 to 80-plus and they perform all over Sussex, playing a wide range of music under the direction of David Martin. The Boundstone Chorus has been making music since 1982 with a similar age range to the band and they perform choral music of all styles under the direction of Aedan Kerney.

Aedan said “We’re really pleased to be working with Lancing Brass for this concert. It’s good to have two great music groups collaborating together, performing for a local audience and celebrating the musical talents of our community”.

Tickets on 01903 762793 (leave a message).

