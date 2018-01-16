Brighton Festival Chorus recruiting new singers in anniversary year

Brighton Festival Chorus is looking for new members as it marks its 50th anniversary this year. Spokeswoman Marilyn Linehan said: ”There is an exciting programme of concerts, events and special performances planned.

"To mark the centenary of the end of the First World War, the Chorus will be giving several performances of the War Requiem by Benjamin Britten in 2018. They will tour some of the major cities of the Somme region in France and also perform the work in Coventry Cathedral where the first performance took place on May 30 1962.

“The Chorus is always looking for new members and each year holds an open rehearsal for anyone interested in coming along to sing for the evening and experience singing with a large symphony chorus. They’ll be rehearsing Belshazzar’s Feast by William Walton, one of the most exciting and dramatic pieces in the entire choral repertoire (scores provided). Those interested can then sign up for an audition to become a member.”

Chairman Tim Rounding added: “Singing with a large symphony Chorus like BFC is such a thrill and extremely rewarding both musically and socially. We have a busy schedule of recordings and performances each year in major concert venues such as Brighton Dome and the Royal Albert Hall. We are a diverse and friendly Chorus and look forward to welcoming anyone interested in trying us out.”

Marilyn added: “The open rehearsal will be on Monday, January 23 at 7pm, followed by drinks afterwards. The venue is The Chowen Lecture Theatre, Brighton and Sussex Medical School, University of Sussex.

Brighton Festival Chorus (BFC) was founded in 1968. Its debut performance was Belshazzar’s Feast, with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by the composer, William Walton.

“Since then, BFC have established and maintained a reputation as one of Britain’s finest choirs, working with top professional orchestras and artists and delivering consistently high-quality performances. Known for its versatility, BFC perform not only the standard choral repertoire but also new works, commissions and collaborations with popular music artists. BFC perform in the Brighton Festival every year and at major concert venues in London, Britain and in Europe, with internationally-acclaimed orchestras and conductors. BFC supports Brighton Festival Youth Choir to promote and sustain interest in choral singing in young people, as well as arranging choral workshops.”