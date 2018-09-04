Busy programme ahead at Shoreham's Ropetackle

Shoreham’s Ropetackle Arts Centre is promising a full programme of events to keep you entertained and inspired over the coming months.

Spokeswoman Nicky Thornton said: “Our autumn programme runs from September to New Year’s Eve and is jam-packed with the best live music, comedy, film, talks, literary events, children’s entertainment and free foyer sessions – something for absolutely everyone to enjoy.

“This is our busiest season ever. We have gained such a good reputation over the years with performers and audiences alike that we are now putting on events most weekdays as well as weekends. It’s really lovely to see so many people enjoying what we do and making good use of their local arts space. We are also seeing people come from further afield as they follow their favourite bands, and those visiting Sussex who just want to give us a try.

“In line with the Ropetackle philosophy of supporting up-and-coming talent, the audience can look forward to Niteworks on Thursday, September 13. The four-piece band hail from the Isle of Skye and have just released their second album Air Fàir an Là to critical acclaim. Overseen by esteemed techno producer Alex Menzies, and featuring guest appearances from some of folk’s most notable acts, the album blurs the lines between Scottish traditional music and contemporary electronica. With a light-show, Gaelic vocals and awesome musicianship, this really is a must-see.

“Among the other top-quality live music acts on the bill are the breathtaking Fleetwood Bac (Sept 21), Damascus-born Maya Youssef (Sept 23), who combines her extraordinary musical gifts on the 78-string zither (qanan) with humour and warmth, rock ‘n’ rollers The Bluejays who have been hailed by Maria Elena Holly (Buddy’s widow) as the most exciting group since the Crickets themselves, (Sept 27) and the delightful Claire Martin and Ray Gelato (Sept 28) who pay tribute to the Great American Songbook with a sassy, sharp and swinging affair.

“Hammond organ legend Zoot Money and his Big Roll Band will take you back to 60s Soho on Sept 29, while timeless pop/rock goddess Sonja Kristina leads a revamped version of Curved Air (Sept 30) . There’s also comedy from Ropetackle regulars Barnstormers Comedy Club (Sept 15) and The Treason Show (Sept 22).”

