Castalian Quartet to open Chichester Chamber Concerts series

The Castalian Quartet open the latest Chichester Chamber Concerts series on Thursday, October 4 at 7.30pm in the Assembly Room, Chichester Council House, North Street, Chichester.

Sini Simonen (violin), Daniel Roberts (violin), Charlotte Bonneton (viola) and Christopher Graves (cello) will perform Haydn – String Quartet in D major Op 76 No 5; Fauré – String Quartet in E minor Op.121; and Beethoven – String Quartet in E minor Op 59 No 2. Tickets from Chichester Festival Theatre.

The season coming up also features:

Thursday November 8: Merlin Ensemble Vienna (Martin Walch violin and artistic director, Hubert Renner horn, Till Alexander Körber piano). The Merlin Ensemble Vienna was formed in 1991 by principal players of the Chamber Orchestra of Europe, with the aim of performing chamber music works at the highest level. They will play: Brahms – Violin Sonata in A Op.100; R Strauss – Till Eulenspiegel – Trio; Liszt – La Lugubre Gondol – violin/pian; Liszt – Mephisto Waltz – violin/piano; Brahms – Horn Trio in E flat Op.40.

Thursday December 6: Magnard Ensemble (Suzie Clements flute, Mana Shibata oboe, Joseph Shiner clarinet, Catriona McDermid bassoon, Jonathan Farey horn). Formed in 2012 the Magnard Ensemble have built a reputation for delivering both high-quality concert performances and dynamic educational projects. They will play: Ligeti – Sechs Bagatellen; Bach (arr Shiner) – Prelude and Fugue in C sharp minor; Woolrich – Book of Studies Set 1; Haydn – Divertimento in B flat major Hob ll:46; Nielsen – Wind Quintet Op.43; Patterson – Westerly Winds

Thursday January 24: Matthew Hunt & Friends (Matthew Hunt clarinet, Alina Ibragimova violin, Louise Hopkins cello, Alasdair Beatson piano).

Thursday February 28: Vision Quartet (Jakob Encke violin, Daniel Stoll violin, Sander Stuart viola, Leonard Disselhorst cello).

Thursday, March 28: Notos Piano Quartet (Sindri Lederer violin, Andrea Burger, viola Philip Graham cello, Antonia Köster piano).

Tickets from Chichester Festival Theatre.

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/ten-things-coming-up-in-the-chichester-bognor-area-1-8639772



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/southdowns-folk-festival-will-be-a-huge-community-event-1-8640278



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/video-chichester-s-priory-park-100-starts-this-week-1-8639963



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/parham-house-gardens-annual-autumn-fair-returns-1-8639740



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/arts/ten-things-coming-up-in-the-worthing-area-1-8639744