Chichester's Priory Park Festival curtailed by cycle clash

Chichester’s Priory Park Festival has been scaled down on its final day after clashing with the first-ever Vélo South.

On the morning of Sunday, September 23, Goodwood Motor Circuit will welcome 15,000 cyclists onto its tarmac for the start of the inaugural Vélo South, a major new 100-mile closed-road sportive for the UK.

Robin Bextor, who runs the Priory Park Festival which this year will be part of the Priory Park 100 centenary celebrations, has confirmed that he has now truncated his Sunday line-up.

Cregan & Co, featuring singer Ben Mills and Rod Stewart guitarist Jim Cregan in a celebration of Rod Stewart’s classics, will not now be appearing. They performed at the event last year when it was part of the Festival of Chichester.

Priory Park Festival spokeswoman Vicky Edwards said: “Sadly, Cregan & Co will not now appear as advertised on the Sunday.

“Due to a major cycling event taking place in the area the evening will now conclude at 8pm, helping Chichester and the surrounding areas return to normal access and movement as soon as possible.

“Those who have booked tickets for Cregan & Co have been contacted and offered a full refund, if they wish. However, two hugely-popular bands are lined up to play: Ticklin’ the Pickle and the Mantic Muddlers. Tickets are just £5 for the Sunday, with the music following on from a day of thrilling activities held as part of the Priory Park centenary celebrations, including Sealed Knot exercises, local artists and craftspeople demonstrating their work and a re-enactment of the Siege of 1642.”

Vicky added: “Robin Bextor is delighted to announce that The Hoosiers will be playing a special intimate ‘just for the Priory Park 100th birthday party’ unplugged and acoustic set, featuring some of their smash-hits from their first and double platinum selling album. To get the party started and set the stage for some of the best south coast indie bands to play into the night, they will play as the sun sets, so get there early. Bands will be onstage from 4pm.”

The Priory Park Festival line-up is

Friday, September 21: Johnny Mars, The Rhythm Earth Trio, Giuliano Pereira and the Latin Jazz All Stars, The Sounds of Samba

Saturday, September 22: Special intimate unplugged greatest hits acoustic set from The Hoosiers, appearing on stage at the end of the afternoon PP100 events at 5.30pm approx. Also: The Collision, Dutch Criminal Record, Station 47, Lobster Pot.

Sunday, September 23: Ticklin’ The Pickle and The Mantic Muddlers

For details and inquiries regarding the Priory Park Festival: www.prioryparkfestival.co.uk.

For more details of the events that form the Priory Park 100 celebrations: www.priorypark100.com.

