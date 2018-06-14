Chichester students stage new version of Victor Hugo classic

The University of Chichester’s musical theatre performance company is presenting the world premiere of Notre Dame, a new musical adaptation of Victor Hugo’s Hunchback of Notre Dame.

It comes from the same team that produced sell-out productions of Legally Blonde and Parade, plus a world premiere of Gulliver’s Travels in their 2016-17 season.

Notre Dame is produced by Andrew Wright, directed by Jake Smith with musical direction from Ed Court, choreography by James Berkery, design by Amy Watts and orchestrations from Adam Hoskins.

Andrew said: “Pierre Gringoire, a Parisian playwright and poet, conjures up the timeless tale of Quasimodo, the legendary bell ringer. Quasimodo defies his controlling adoptive father, the Archdeacon, Frollo, and escapes from the Cathedral.

“After meeting the famous gypsy dancer Esmeralda at the Feast of Fools, we see Quasimodo’s rite of passage from outcast to hero: a story of religion, prejudice, and the triumph of freedom over fate.”

Second year student, Adam Stickler, who plays Quasimodo, said: “I have had an incredible year on the new musical theatre performance degree, playing lead roles in all three productions so far. This one however is going to be the most challenging role yet! I am so pleased and very grateful to be playing Quasimodo, because of not only the character but the show itself is also a world premiere. I am beyond excited to be involved in, what I’m sure is going to be, an incredible experience”.

Notre Dame runs at The Alexandra Theatre, Belmont Street, Bognor Regis, PO21 1BL on June 21 and 22 at 7.30pm and June 23 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets on http://www.alexandratheatre.co.uk or phone the box office on 01243 861010. Music, lyrics and book by Ed Court. Based upon the novel by Victor Hugo

