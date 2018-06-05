Child bereavement fundraiser by Stradivarius violinist Andrew Bernardi

Stradivarius violinist Andrew Bernardi is to perform in support of Winston’s Wish, a childhood bereavement charity that supports children in the south-east after the death of a parent or sibling.

The concert will be directed by Andrew Cleary with the Bernardi Music Group and features a newly-formed professional choir, Octavox, plus special guests Tiger Braun-White and baroque trumpeter, Crispian Steele Perkins. Guests are invited to enjoy a glass of Nyetimber wine on arrival at Boxgrove Priory before experiencing a programme which includes Monteverdi: Beatus Vir; Handel: Cuckoo and Nightingale Concerto for organ; Albinoni: Adagio; Bach: Brandenburg Concerto no 4 and Bach: Brandenburg Concerto no 2.

The evening will also feature an interval auction by the Rev Rupert Toovey in aid of Winston’s Wish, with prizes from the Shipley Arts Festival and Goodwood Road Racing Club. The event will take place at the Boxgrove Priory on June 15 at 7pm. Doors open at 6.30pm. Tickets are £41.50 and are available online at thecapitolhorsham.com.

Spokesman Hay Brunsdon said: “The event will raise vital funds that will go directly to the therapeutic work Winston’s Wish carries out with bereaved children and their families. “Through an array of practical support and guidance, including community work in Sussex, Winston’s Wish helps children and young people after the most devastating loss they will ever face, giving them the tools to face the future with confidence and hope.”

Hay added: “Every day, more than 100 children are bereaved of a parent in the UK. The death of a loved one is the most fundamental loss a child will ever face. Each year, Winston’s Wish reaches thousands of bereaved children and young people through an array of dedicated services.

“Bereavement can have a lasting effect on the child’s emotional well-being and lead to a variety of short and long term problems. The right support at the right time can enable bereaved young people to live with their grief and build positive futures.

“Winston’s Wish was the first charity to establish child bereavement support services in the UK and has been at the forefront of support for bereaved children. Through a range of support in individual and group settings, via a freephone national helpline, online support and publications, we’ve helped ensure that grief does not destroy a child’s future.”

Winston’s Wish relies entirely on voluntary donations. They need to raise more than £2.5 million each year so they can continue to help as many children as possible.

The Winston’s Wish Helpline, staffed by clinical practitioners, is on 08088 020 021. Calls are free.

