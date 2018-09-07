Elton John to play Hove gig on farewell tour

Elton John today announces a Hove date on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour next summer.

He will play the 1st Central County Ground, Hove on Sunday, June 9. He will also play Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday, June 15, marking Elton’s last ever show in Wales.

Elton first played at the home of Sussex Cricket 12 years ago, and this will be his third visit to The 1st Central County Ground, a venue he enjoys playing very much, his promoters say.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, September 14 at 10am.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour kicks off in Allentown, Pennsylvania tomorrow night having been announced at Gotham Hall, New York in January. The first 79 dates in North America sold out immediately, with this latest tour announcement following the news that Billboard have named Elton the No.1 top-performing solo male artist in the chart’s history.

Elton said: “I want to thank my extraordinary fans for their overwhelming support throughout my career and especially their interest in being there to celebrate my final Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. I am so excited for the start of the tour and can’t wait to see everybody on the road.”

“I am very happy to announce the launch of my UK Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour with concerts in Hove and Cardiff. The audiences in the South Coast and Wales have always been some of the most welcoming and exciting I have played in front of over the past forty-two years and the band and I are so excited to say goodbye in the most fantastic way. It’s going to be amazing!”

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour will consist of more than 300 shows across five continents, hitting North America, Europe, Asia, South America and Australasia before reaching its conclusion in 2021. These dates mark the superstar’s last-ever tour and the end of half a century on the road for one of pop culture’s most enduring performers. Elton’s new stage production will take his fans on a musical and highly visual journey spanning a 50-year career of hits like no one has ever seen before.

Sussex Cricket Chief Executive Rob Andrew said: “We’re honoured and incredibly excited that Elton has chosen The 1st Central County Ground to kick-off the final tour of an incredible career.

“The fact that such a musical legend has decided to join us for a third time and for such a momentous occasion shows not only what a brilliant reception he receives here in Sussex but also how highly regarded our ground is as a concert venue. We can’t wait to welcome Elton and all his fans next June.”

Tickets can be purchased from -

http://www.ticketmaster.co.uk



http://www.axs.com/uk





