Good Friday concert from Worthing's Rowland Singers Choral Society

The Rowland Singers Choral Society will be bringing Handel’s Messiah back to Worthing on Good Friday.

Spokeswoman Jan Summers said: “The Assembly Hall, with its excellent acoustics, provides the perfect setting for G F Handel’s choral masterpiece.

“The conductor will be Helen Emery, who has been the choir’s musical director since 2010.

“This special performance will be joined by Paul Whittaker who will sign the performance. Paul has been profoundly deaf throughout his life yet pursued a career as a musician.

“A pianist and organist, he supports deaf people to enjoy music and to achieve their potential through signing. He has signed at The Proms and stage shows including Les Miserables, Cats and My Fair Lady and many more.

“The soloists will be Beth Emery (soprano), Victoria Shone (alto), Christopher Larley (tenor) and Tim Hicks (bass).

“The Rowland Singers Choral Society, 65 strong, will be accompanied by the Sinfonia of Arun, one of the south’s leading orchestras, who regularly perform with various choral societies.

“The Rowland Singers Choral Society is a registered charity which supports other charities by means of their concerts.

“The chosen charity for this concert is Action on Hearing Loss, which helps people confronting deafness by enabling them to take control of their lives. They will benefit from the proceeds of a raffle and a retiring bucket collection.

“This special one-off performance takes place on April 19 at 7pm at Worthing Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing. Tickets cost £14 and are available by telephoning 01903 206206.”

http://www.rowlandsingers.co.uk.

