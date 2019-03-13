Harpists Frances Kelly and Alex Rider combine for Bognor Regis concert

The next concert at the Bognor Regis Music Club on Saturday, March 23 at 7pm will be given by harpists Frances Kelly and Alex Rider.

Club Chairman Chris Coote said: “Their programme has a French and Spanish flavour ranging from the 17th to the 20th centuries, including baroque pieces by Scarlatti, Praetorius, Vivanco and Krumpholtz in the first half and then works by Debussy, Caplet, Chabrier and Salzedo in the second half.

“Harpist Frances Kelly is now best known for her pioneering work with early harps, working regularly with The Sixteen throughout the UK and abroad. She is much in demand as a continuo player and has performed, broadcast and recorded with many other distinguished early music ensembles, among them the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment, with whom she performed Mozart’s Concerto for Flute and Harp in 2016 at the Royal Festival Hall, under the baton of Sir Roger Norrington.

“The past few seasons she was invited to join the Handel and Haydn Society for performances in Boston and in Tanglewood, USA. Her work has taken her throughout Europe and to the USA, Mexico, China and Japan. Teaching is an important part of her life, and Frances holds posts at the Royal Academy of Music and at Trinity Laban Conservatoire, as well as more locally at the Bedales schools.

“A harpist with a passion for the history and lore of the instrument, Alex Rider is much in demand for a wealth of projects both at home and abroad. Recent highlights of his work include orchestral work with the BBC Concert Orchestra, The London Concert Orchestra, The Ballet Rambert, the Aurora Orchestra, and the Orchestre Revolutionaire et Romantique (at the BBC Proms and at the Berlioz Festival, France).

“Alex has given solo recitals and concerto performances throughout the UK, travelled to the Banff centre to play for the Canadian premiere of Britten’s opera, Owen Wingrave, and broadcast on BBC Radio 3. Alex studied the harp under Gabriella Dall’Olio and Frances Kelly, and subsequently with Imogen Barford at the Guildhall school of Music and Drama, where he was honoured with a Guildhall Artists’ fellowship.”

Chris added: “We are delighted to welcome Frances and Alex to our club for what will be an extremely entertaining evening of beautiful music. Our intimate surroundings and acoustic suit an ensemble such as this and I am particularly looking forward to the arrangements of Debussy piano preludes which they will be performing.”

The concert is at the Club’s concert room, 2 Sudley Road. Entry at the door is £9 for members, £11 for visitors, and £5 for students. New members and visitors are especially welcome. More details from Chris Coote (01243 773276), Helen Woods (01243 861620) or from the website http://www.BognorRegisMusic.org.uk.

