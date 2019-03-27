Karen Matheson brings her band to Emsworth

Karen Matheson is recognised worldwide as a Scottish folk singer who sings in both English and Gaelic.

On Saturday, March 30 she appears with her band at Emsworth’s Baptist Church – the first time she’s appeared in the area since performing with her band Capercaillie at Chichester Festival Theatre nearly ten years ago.

As the band’s lead singer she has recorded 14 albums, and in her own right she’s recorded four solo albums.

Her Emsworth concert is the final one of an eight-date UK tour which also takes in Liverpool, Pitlochry, Kendal, Bury and London and is the furthest south she’s ever appeared. Concert material includes a number of Gaelic songs drawn from her Hebridean roots along with Celtic tunes.

Karen takes to the stage at 8pm. Tickets are available from Bookends (Emsworth), and http:// www.wegottickets.com



Chichester City Band reaches finals of the National Brass Band Championships





"New creative heights" promised at 2019 Emsworth Arts Trail



Nova Scotia's Rose Cousins plays Brighton on tour



Southbourne will be Rachael McShane's last gig before her baby arrives



Chichester’s Pallant House Gallery explores the work of Harold Gilman in centenary year



Nick Goss exhibition in Chichester