Kylie confirmed for Brighton's Pride In The Park

LGBTQ icon Kylie has been confirmed as the headliner for Pride In The Park, part of Brighton & Hove Pride Festival 2019.

Also lining up will be Grammy Award winners Clean Bandit.

An event spokesman said: “2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Inn uprising that ignited the Pride movement and we are thrilled to announce our headline artist for Pride in the Park on Saturday 3rd August is Miss Kylie Minogue, a true icon and ally of the LGBT community who is also celebrating her 5th decade.

“In her first ever full UK Pride performance, Kylie will be bringing a very special Pride show to celebrate this iconic anniversary of the Pride movement.

“With record sales in excess of 70 million, a back catalogue that includes 14 albums and singles like ‘Better the Devil You Know’, ‘Wow’, ‘Get Outta My Way’, ‘On a Night Like This’, ‘I Believe in You’, ‘Shocked’, ‘All the Lovers’ and the career-defining ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’, from soulful ballads to dance-pop anthems, Kylie has been embraced by queer fans for more than 30 years and has produced the soundtrack to many of our lives.

“But, as the consummate Showgirl, it is for her live shows with glittering production that Kylie is best known. Kylie has played mega arenas like the O2, Hyde Park, Sydney’s Mardi Gras and the Olympic closing ceremony and picked up an OBE for services to music on the way as well as the Order of Arts and Letters from the French government for her “contribution to the enrichment of French culture” and has this year been made an Officer of the Order (AO) of Australia for “distinguished service to the performing arts as a national and international recording artist and entertainer”.

“The term ‘legend’ is far too readily bandied around these days, but Kylie is truly deserving of the title and we can’t wait to welcome her to Brighton for a full show packed with all the hits.

“We are also thrilled to announce Clean Bandit are joining our stellar line up for the main stage at Pride In The Park, part of the Brighton & Hove Pride Festival, on Saturday 3rd August 2019.

“From their origins as part of a string quartet, Clean Bandit have consistently pushed the boundaries of modern pop with a diverse blend of electronic, dancehall, classical, R&B and pop. Breakthrough success came in 2014 with the single ‘Rather Be’, feat. Jess Glynne, a Grammy award-winning worldwide hit that has now surpassed 10 million global sales.

“Further success came with their 10 million-selling single ‘Rockabye’ feat. Sean Paul and Anne Marie shooting to #1 in over 40 countries. Their last single “Solo” feat. Demi Lovato has recently been nominated for two Brit Awards. The band have now notched up 9 UK top five singles, more than Bruno Mars or Adele.

“We are excited that Clean Bandit are bringing their brillant catchy tracks to Pride and look forward to an amazing afternoon dancing in the park with them.

“

More artists and a schedule will appear on the Brighton Pride website over the coming weeks.

Tickets for all Pride events are available only through the official Pride Ticket Shop at Pride-Tickets.org

