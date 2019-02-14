Liphook School’s rocking recital impresses all audience members

Students at a junior school rocked out at their recital, making it a night for all to remember.

The aim of the concert at Churcher’s College Junior School was to involve as many of the pupils as possible and showcase each individual’s musical talents.

The evening opened with the school’s CCJS band Rock Band, ‘The Black Knights’ performing an original song, followed by the school’s chamber choir, string ensemble and wind band performing an elegant piece.

A surprise then finished the first half of the concert as the Poetry Club made every member of the audience laugh with their poetry display.

The second half of the concert then saw all of Year Five and Six on stage singing and performing a variety of songs while the Ukulele club took the audience to the beach by playing Bob Marley. Finishing off with Year Five students performing ‘cup song’ and Year Six students showcasing musical theatre scenes from Annie, the night had something for all to enjoy.

Deputy head of the school, Philipa Yugin-Power, said: “The audience were blown away by the energy and enthusiasm of the children and everyone said what a thrilling concert it had been.

“We were so proud to see such talent here in the Junior School.”