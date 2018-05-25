Michael Ball to perform at Stansted Park

Multi-million selling singer Michael Ball will join Il Divo, the world’s most successful classical crossover act, as special guest on six of the group’s forthcoming UK shows, including Stansted Park.

Michael has strong connections with the Chichester area. His Chichester Festival Theatre appearances include Sweeney Todd and Mack & Mabel.

The Il Divo Castles & Country tour will visit venues across the UK promising a “magical evening of exquisite live music”. Tickets available now at http://ticketmaster.co.uk.

IL DIVO ‘CASTLES & COUNTRY’ TOUR WITH MICHAEL BALL:

Thurs 5 July Thetford, Norfolk Euston Park

Sat 7 July Englefield, Berkshire Englefield House

Sat 14 July Alcester, Warwickshire Ragley Hall

Sun 15 July Alnwick, Northumberland Alnwick Castle

Tues 17 July Stansted Park, Chichester Stansted Park

Fri 20 July Grantham, Leicestershire Belvoir Castle

Michael Ball said: “I’m delighted to be performing at these incredible venues with Il Divo. The audience are in for a real treat and I’m looking forward to sharing these special moments with the fans. See you this summer!”

Peter Taylor, director of concert promotions at Cuffe & Taylor, said: “We are delighted to bring two of the most successful acts in their field together on stage to perform on these stunning concerts. It really is going to be a special tour and we can’t wait to see the audience reactions.”