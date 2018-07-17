New online ticket booking for MADhurst festival 2018

Final preparations are under way for Midhurst’s ninth music, arts and drama festival, which kicks off in just over a month’s time.

The MADhurst season began early this year with a wine bluff quiz at the South Downs Memorial Hall in May and there is another new look to this year’s annual festival.

MADhurst booking goes online this year instead of the previous year’s booking office at the Old Library in Knockhundred Row.

MADhurst spokesman Sarah Murison said: “For the first time you can make your reservations and pay for your tickets online, at any time to suit yourself.

“Just visit the MADhurst website any time from the morning of July 20, until the start of the event, if it’s not sold out, and you will receive your tickets automatically by e-mail.

“If you do not have a printer, you can click on the option for the website administrator to print your tickets for you, and collect them from the MADhurst Information Office in the Old Library.”

Anyone who does not have internet access can still reserve tickets by phone. This must be followed by payment at the MADhurst information office in the Old Library or directly to one of the administrators (by arrangement when you make the phone call), within 48 hours.

If payment is not made within 48 hours, the tickets will go on sale again.

Members of the public will no longer be able to buy tickets at the information office, unless they have previously been reserved by phone.

The MADhurst information office will be open from 10am to midday each Friday and Saturday from July 20 to August 19.

“Here you can pick up your tickets if you need to, pick up MADhurst programmes, sign up for workshops or to volunteer, and buy raffle tickets,” said Sarah. “There will also be an exhibition of MADhurst posters, and Camera Club photographs, for the entire month.

If tickets are still available on the night of the event they can also be bought on the door.

Reservations for all ticketed events can be made by visiting www.madhurst.co.uk or calling 01730 812123 or 815894.

