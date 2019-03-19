Pippa Dames-Longworth delights her Funtington Music Group audience

REVIEW BY Chris Linford

Pippa Dames-Longworth, Mezzo-Soprano, delighted the Funtington Music Group at their Concert at the University of Chichester on 13 March. The programme she arranged with accompanist Nicholas Bosworth was entitled “The Earth Laughs in Flowers. A Seasonal Song Recital” and this was an enchanting programme of songs, piano solos and readings.

Pippa Dames- Longworth’s choice of music was cleverly allied with the title of “Flowers”, and her choice of composers ranged intriguingly from Handel to Flanders and Swan, from Argentina to Russia. Her choice of readings was equally varied, and well-chosen, and her interpretation of Joyce Grenfell’s Children Dancing was very well received by the audience. .

The audience also appreciated her range of voice and the subtle way in which she produced such a wide range of vocal colours, and this was especially noticeable with her interpretation of songs from Rachmaninoff, Mendelssohn, and Brahms. Her sense of longing, melancholy and sadness was also well portrayed in her performance of the World War One classic “Roses of Picardy.”

Nicholas Bosworth’s accompaniment on the piano was excellent and was particularly notable when playing the Rachmaninoff which is at times extremely challenging, and demanded, as Pippa accurately said, “a torrent of virtuosity”. His solos were also enjoyable for their variety and he played with ease and grace, and particularly successful was his Peer Gynt interpretative performance which was soothing, finely shaped, and so appropriate for such a well-known work.

Chris Hough, Chairman of the Funtington Music Group said, “We have been privileged to hear two versatile and experienced musicians combining music and poetry to make a really first class concert experience for our members. This was a really delightful evening.”

Further details of the Funtington Music Group can be obtained from the Membership Secretary, Mrs Elizabeth Brooks, on 01243 378900.