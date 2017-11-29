Review: Rag ‘n’ Bone Man takes Brighton by storm

Globally renowned and born in nearby Uckfield, Rag ‘n’ Bone Man (otherwise known as Rory Graham) made a triumphant return to the Brighton Centre last night, concluding the UK run of The Overproof Tour.

Following a phenomenally successful year of touring, festivals and awards, Rag ‘n’ Bone Man brought his powerful, soulful show to Brighton at what is his penultimate show of 2017.

With support from Josh Barry and Rationale, both up and coming R&B superstars in the making, the almost 5,000 strong audience were nicely warmed up ready for the explosive entrance of Rory and the band.

Opening with an extended rendition of the punchy track, ‘Wolves’, he continued to play hit tracks from his debut album, ‘Human’, released on February 10 2017.

Breaking up the middle of his set by leaving the stage, with a theatrical pause of dark lighting and instrumental-only-performance, he then returned to show off his outstanding vocal range with an acoustic and emotional version of one of his best-known hits, ‘Skin’.

Continuing to play a well-blended mix of old and new, well known and not-so-known, he also threw in a brand new, not-even-recorded-yet track titled ‘Run with the Beast’.

Effortlessly dipping between smooth, soulful R&B tracks and pop-ballads, through to rap interludes which nodded towards his days of MC-ing in Brighton, Rag ‘n’ Bone Man’s voice is absolutely next to none.

The stand-out points of the show were not only his extraordinary vocal power and ability, but also the cohesion of the multi-talented band. From brass to drums, backing vocals to bass guitar, the band were rehearsed to perfection and the entire show came together fluently and successfully.

Between sipping his favoured drink of rum and mixer, Rory blended a smooth mix of professional showmanship and cheeky-chappy-Brighton-boy throughout the concert.

Dedicating the entire show to a young woman he met backstage, battling various health issues, and discussing the work of Audio Active, a local charity helping young people get into music, the room felt emotive and compassionate throughout.

Concluding the show, Rory took a moment to thank his fans: “Thank you all so much for coming. Genuinely. It means the world to be able to play to so many people back in my home town! Thank you.”

Rag ‘n’ Bone Man now will enjoy a short break with his new born baby boy, before heading back out on a EU/AUS tour in 2018. Find info and tickets

here.