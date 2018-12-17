Schools converge for Christmas concert at Arundel Cathedral

Christmas started early for a group of children at Upper Beeding Primary School when they took part in the Arun Choral Society’s Christmas Concert at Arundel Cathedral.

Corrine Wellby, music leader at Upper Beeding Primary School, said: “The concert is an annual event hosted by the Society who invite schools in the local area to sing a variety of Christmas songs. This year these included ‘Counting Down to Christmas’ and ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’ both of which were performed with lots of energetic actions, as well as the beautiful ‘Follow that Star’ and ‘Shine’. The children were joined by East Preston Junior School, River Beach Primary School, Arundel Church of England School, and St Mary’s Catholic Primary School.”

Ella Howe (Year 5), Grace Welstead (Year 5) and Reuben Caines-Gooby (Year 6) read ‘A Christmas Poem’ by Sara Teasdale.

Corrine conducted the children’s choir. “The children from across the five schools sang beautifully with lots of energy and animation. It was a great honour to conduct such a wonderful group of children, if not a daunting experience as I only had an hour’s rehearsal to bring all their voices together.”

Juliet Robinson, schools liaison officer for the Arun Choral Society wrote to the Upper Beeding pupils stating that “…everything came together so beautifully…you were able to give such a polished and professional performance. We haven’t had such confident singing in a long while! The joint carol ‘Holy Child’ was quite stunning and very impressive.” The children all received a certificate to celebrate their performance at the Cathedral during a whole school assembly.

