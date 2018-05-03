SelseyStock will be back!

Following the success of last year’s SelseyStock and an award from The Big Lottery Fund, Selsey Town Council’s free music festival is being extended this year to a two-day celebration of local music on May 26 and 27.

Located at the East Beach Green on Selsey seafront, the event will see a host of local bands from a variety of musical genres delight the community in what is fast becoming a popular annual free event.

Event manager and town clerk Becky White is delighted at the success of the event: “It can be so hard putting on any new event for a community so when last year’s music festival was such a resounding success we just knew extending it was the right way forward. We’ve got ten great bands performing over two days and we hope everyone will come out and enjoy all that Selsey has to offer. The event also sees entertainment from The Bootworks Theatre Company who will be bringing their live Jukeboxes to the event, entertaining the crowds with medleys of classic songs from inside two 1950s jukeboxes. A range of street food and a licensed bar will be available over the two-day event from 12pm with bands on stage from 1-10pm.”

More details on http://www.selseytowncouncil.gov.uk. Bands include Turnpike Alley, Ticklin the Pickle, Mr Big Stuff and Alexi.

