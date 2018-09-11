Simon Gledhill at the Worthing Wurlitzer

Simon Gledhill will be at the Worthing Wurlitzer in the latest concert from The Sussex Theatre Organ Trust.

The concert is on Sunday, September 16 at 2.30pm at The Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing, with tickets available on 01903 206206.

Trust chairman Simon Field said: “Born in Yorkshire, Simon Gledhill is considered to be one of today’s foremost theatre organists. He is known for his highly-musical interpretations of popular and light music on the organ and is admired by his musician peers for his admirable technique, imaginative and beautiful interpretations.

“Simon began learning to play the piano accordion at age six and continued with that instrument for eleven years, winning several competitions along the way. When he was ten, his parents pur-chased a small electronic organ. After initially teaching himself to play it, he commenced formal studies and in 1982 he entered and won the Northern Young Theatre Organist of the Year com-petition. This led to broadcasts on the BBC Radio 2 The Organist Entertains program.

“The broadcasts resulted in a flurry of concert offers, and Simon has since performed at all the major theatre organ venues in Britain, as well as touring in Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand and the USA. There have been numerous appearances at Annual and Regional Conven-tions of the American Theatre Organ Society including the 2018 Pasadena Convention.

“He combines his concert and recording activities with work as chairman of the Cinema Organ Society, the UK’s leading theatre organ preservation group, and a full-time career in corporate banking, based in London.”

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/fund-raising-exhibition-for-the-little-church-in-the-field-1-8629502



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/new-chichester-theatre-company-offers-wwi-commemoration-on-stage-1-8629500



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/gary-wilmot-in-flowers-for-mrs-harris-at-chichester-festival-theatre-1-8629485



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/award-winning-calan-play-worthing-1-8629493



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/martin-turner-ex-wishbone-ash-plays-worthing-1-8629491



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/arts/spanish-circus-in-worthing-1-8629487