Steve Harley headlines Bognor Regis folk festival

The line-up has been confirmed for the 2018 Southdowns Folk Festival in Bognor Regis, running from September 20-23.

Spokesman Roger Nash said: “The festival starts on Thursday evening September 20 in the Alexandra Theatre with the wonderful band TRADarr supported by the knock-out up-and-coming folk trio Kadia. Friday evening sees a sumptuous double-header with the welcome return of the brilliant and award-winning duo, O’Hooley & Tidow followed by a band wowing audiences wherever they play, the excellent and breathtaking Merryhell.

“On Saturday evening, the festival is proud to have secured the services of the superb Steve Harley Acoustic Trio. Steve is one of the most recognisable names in the music world and his fantastic hits with Cockney Rebel are legendary. They will be supported on Saturday evening by the new and very talented Ed Goodale Band.

“Finally, Sunday evening sees a second longed for return of one of Ireland’s most iconic bands, Dervish with support from the hugely-entertaining Gerry Colvin Band.

“There’ll be loads of other great performers including a welcome back to the lovely Flossie Malavialle and Bath Folk Youth Band, plus Fred’s House, The Rude Mechanicals, Laughing Gravy, The Causeway Ceilidh Band, Georgia Lewis Band, Naomi Bedford & Paul Simmonds, Purple Shoes and many others.

“2018 will see a lot more exciting and community focused town-centre activities with a bigger and even more spectacular dance programme, expanded delightful street markets, music workshops, sessions, singarounds, children’s fun and games, Sussex Young Folk Competition, real ale festival plus the introduction of the Southdowns Ukulele Festival and the Seaside Big Sing.”

Full weekend tickets for the festival are on sale now, costing £69.50 for six evening and afternoon concerts

“And if you book By Post on or before March 1, you’ll get a full ten per cent off this price. Ticket bookings and more information can be got by going to www.southdownsfolkfest.co.uk or Facebook page plus www.WeGotTickets.co.uk, and also from the Regis Centre at www.regiscentre.co.uk or Regis Centre box office (01243 861010 ) where individual evening and afternoon tickets can be booked.”