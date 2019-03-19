Steve Harley lines up Worthing date

Steve Harley, the original Cockney Rebel, is on the road with a 31-date tour for spring 2019, taking in Worthing Pier Southern Pavilion on March 27.

Spokesman Chris Hewlett said: “Steve will be accompanied by his Cockney Rebel band-mates of long-standing, Barry Wickens (violin and guitar) and James Lascelles (piano and percussion).

“Steve tours frequently with his acoustic trio, playing an intimate, unique and atmospheric show. The performance promises subtle lyricism, mingled with great improvisation and rocky rhythms.

“The set will be built around tracks from any or all 13 of Steve’s original albums. The shows will include all-time favourites like Mr Soft, Judy Teen, Mr Raffles, Sebastian, and of course the world-wide classic hit, Make Me Smile (Come Up And See Me), all blending in with more recent tracks from critically-acclaimed albums The Quality Of Mercy and Stranger Comes To Town.

“Steve received a Lifetime Achievement Award for Acoustic Music from the prestigious Acoustic Festival of Britain in 2018.”

