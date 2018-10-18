‘The Human iPod’ heads to Bognor Regis

The next concert in the Bognor Regis Music Club season will be a special charity concert featuring pianist Derek Paravicini on Saturday, October 20 at 7pm.

Club chairman Chris Coote said: “Proceeds from the concert will go to The Amber Trust, which helps blind and partially-sighted children across the UK who have a talent or love for music.

“Its vision is for blind and partially-sighted children, including those with additional disabilities, to have the best possible chance to meet their musical needs and aspirations and fulfil their potential.”

Chris added: “Derek Paravicini has been making music since the age of two. He first shot to fame when he was just nine years old, playing jazz with the Royal Philharmonic Pops Orchestra at the Barbican Centre in London.

“Numerous national and regional television appearances followed, in the UK and overseas. In the last few years, Derek featured in the series Extraordinary People (Channel 5, UK), and on BBC1, BBC2 and ITV. Derek has given concerts in venues across England, in Europe and the USA; among them, Ronnie Scott’s renowned jazz club, the Mandalay Bay Arena in Las Vegas and in Phoenix, Arizona, for Mohammad Ali.

“There is no doubt that Derek is one of the most extraordinary pianists and musical entertainers of his generation. Yet he is blind, autistic and has severe learning difficulties. Dubbed ‘The Human iPod’ in the USA, Derek has a repertoire of tens of thousands of pieces – all learnt very rapidly, simply by listening to them.

“There is so much more to Derek than an iPod, though; beneath the quiet charm and thoughtful smile lies a fiery, creative musician, whose astonishing improvisations and dazzling technique have wowed audiences throughout the world. Derek will play a selection of light classical music, jazz and songs from the musicals.

“Also performing will be Poppy McGhee, 14-year-old local girl who is a pupil at Marlborough College. She began her musical journey aged five when she first heard Nicola Benedetti play The Lark Ascending.

“From that day on she was determined to learn the violin. Two weeks after her eighth birthday she passed her ABRSM Grade 8 exam with distinction and in December 2016, her ATCL Performance Diploma.

“Poppy enjoys being part of The National Children’s Orchestra and National Schools’ Symphony Orchestra and is a dedicated fund raiser for The Amber Trust.”

She will include pieces by Gluck, Khachaturian, Prokofiev, Kreisler and Piazzolla accompanied by Derek Paravicini, club chairman Chris Coote, and local guitarist Dave Smith.

Chris added: “We are privileged to welcome Derek to our club and are looking forward to an amazing evening.”

The concert is at the Club’s concert room, 2 Sudley Road. Entry at the door is £9 for members, £11 for visitors, and £5 for students. New members and visitors welcome. More details from Chris Coote (01243 773276), Helen Woods (01243 861620).

