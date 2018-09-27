The Jonathan Vinten Trio play West Sussex jazz club

Steyning Jazz Club welcomes the return of The Jonathan Vinten Trio on Friday, October 5,

Spokesman Colin Jilks said: “Masterfully referencing some of the greatest piano trios, Jonathan’s trio echoes the talents of Teddy Wilson, Art Tatum, Oscar Peterson and Errol Garner, with a repertoire encompassing a wide range of standards. As well as regular appearances at Ronnie Scott’s and throughout the UK, Jonathan has been a featured guest performing at the Los Angeles Jazz Festival and across Europe, including the prestigious Nice Jazz Festival.

“He is undoubtedly a wonderfully-gifted pianist, composer and arranger bringing together this dazzling trio of master musicians, with legend of British jazz, Bobby Worth, who adds his scintillating drumming to the mix, together with the beautiful tones created by Steve Thompson on bass, who, according to Ken Peplowski, is one of the very few double bass players in England to get a proper sound from his instrument.”

Steyning Jazz Club meets at Fletcher’s Croft, Steyning 8.00pm. Doors open 7.15pm. Information from Denis Cummings on 01903 814017.

