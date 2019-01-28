The Murder Capital head for Brighton date.

Hotly-tipped band The Murder Capital are lining up a Brighton date.

Spokesman James Wallace said: “The Murder Capital ended 2018 as that rare thing: a band tipped from all corners without having released a single song. In an age where people and bands overshare by default, The Murder Capital have been doing the opposite. If you wanted to know about The Murder Capital, you had to get to a show and see for yourself. That’s if you could get in.

"Based on the caustic strength of one live recording of “More Is Less”, which went viral on YouTube (watch), and feverish word of mouth from those who have been lucky enough to attend these early gigs, The Murder Capital have built a formidable reputation. In just over a year, they’ve sold out shows in their hometown of Dublin (to 400 people), played with Slaves, Shame and fellow countrymen Fontaines DC and seen the likes of the NME, Loud & Quiet, Dork and DIY back them already – with The Irish Times calling them out as Ireland’s best new rock band.

“With “Feeling Fades” the band fulfil their early promise – delivering a brooding, propulsive slice of post-punk recorded with Flood (PJ Harvey, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Foals). In one of their rare interviews so far, the band have stated they are driven by the genuine desire to affect cultural change, and when frontman James McGovern repeats the lyric “the now elapsed ‘round you and me, and it kept us all together” on this, their debut single, you start to believe that they’re capable of achieving just that.”

The Murder Capital will tour the UK in January and February:

31st January – Liverpool – EBGB’s

1st February – Cardiff – Club Ifor Bach

2nd February – London – The Shacklewell Arms

3rd February – Brighton – The Prince Albert

5th February – Birmingham - The Sunflower Lounge

6th February – Newcastle – Think Tank? Underground

7th February – Glasgow – The Poetry Club

8th February – Edinburgh – Sneaky Pete’s

