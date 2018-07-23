Vocal harmony trio Blake headline Worthing hospice fundraiser

Andrew Parsons is masterminding another charity concert in Worthing, raising funds for Chestnut Tree House.

The concert features Blake with support from Faryl Smith, Sussex Gruffs Male Voice Choir, Seaford College Chapel Choir and the CMT Academy of Performing Arts.

It will take place at the Pavilion Theatre in Worthing on Saturday, November 10.

Andrew said: “Blake celebrate ten years together, having enjoyed phenomenal success during that period. This year they have embarked on an extensive UK tour and have released an anniversary album having previously released five successful albums. Expect to hear songs from their new album along with all the band’s popular anthems in powerful three-part harmony.

With over 600 concerts performed in the UK alone as well as concerts around the world and with more than 150 TV appearances including Graham Norton, The One Show and Strictly Come Dancing, Blake continue to thrill audiences of all ages around the globe.

“Their repertoire spans the world of opera, musical theatre and contemporary songs.

“Supporting Blake will be Faryl Smith making a welcome return to Worthing following appearances in charity concerts featuring Collabro and Aled Jones. Faryl came to prominence when she reached the final of Britain’s Got Talent in 2008 aged only 12 years.

“She went on to release two successful albums and has duetted with Jose Carreras. Katherine Jenkins and Russell Watson. She has also sung the National Anthem at various football and rugby finals.

“The Sussex Gruffs Male Voice Choir are a 40-strong local choir aged between 20 and 80 years who sing a wide range of music and enjoy entertaining audiences around Sussex. They regularly help raise money for a number of different charities.

“The Seaford College Chapel College are an outstanding school choir who will be supporting Blake on several songs.

“The CMT Academy of Performing Arts was recently formed by Charlotte Tyler and have performed this year in a charity concert featuring Richard Jones and Matt Terry.”

Andrew added: “Chestnut Tree House is a children’s charity providing hospice care services and community support for children and young people with progressive life-shortening conditions throughout East and West Sussex, Brighton and Hove and south-east Hampshire.”

Tickets from Worthing Theatres – https://worthingtheatres.co.uk/show/charity-concert-featuring-blake/

