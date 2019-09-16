Paintings, Poetry and Prosecco at Chichester's Pallant House Gallery

Chichester audiences will get a special chance to hear uplifting poetry performed by distinguished actors and poets among the Ivon Hitchens paintings currently on display in a major exhibition at Pallant House Gallery.

The theme is the colour of poetry and the event is billed as Paintings, Poetry and Prosecco at Pallant, with complimentary wine served as part of the proceedings.

Jointly organised by Pallant House Gallery and the South Downs Poetry Festival, the event is being held on Thursday, September 19 between 6-8pm. The guest stars include film, TV and stage actor Gareth Williams, who recently featured in Mike Leigh’s film of Peterloo. As one of the Flying Pickets, Gareth also had a million-selling number one hit with the song Only You. He will be reading some classic South Downs poetry. The headline guest poet is Penelope Shuttle. Penelope is a multi-award winning poet with a distinguished publication record..

Barry Smith, director of the South Downs Poetry Festival, said, ‘It’s a delight to be able to work with Pallant House Gallery to stage a poetry event among the colourful landscapes of one of my favourite painters, Ivon Hitchens. Hitchens is much admired for his landscape paintings featuring swathes of bright colour, many painted in the open air surrounding his secluded Sussex home.

Paintings, Poetry & Prosecco at Pallant; Ivon Hitchens: the Colour of Poetry, Thursday, September 19, 6pm-8pm. Tickets: 01243 774557.

