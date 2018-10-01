RuPaul's Drag Race star Bianca Del Rio announces Brighton show

Bianca Del Rio, the fabulous winner of RuPaul's Drag Race season six, is set to return to Brighton on her 13-date UK tour.

Following two consecutive sell-out UK tours, the new ‘It’s Jester Joke’ tour will visit the Brighton Centre on Tuesday, September 3.

The self-proclaimed ‘Clown in a Gown’ will tell tales of her world travels and the outrageous circus that is her life on the most ambitious solo drag show tour in history on her brand-new comedy show ‘It’s Jester Joke’.

Irreverent and fierce, Bianca is guaranteed to keep audiences in stitches with her comical ‘tell-it-like-it-is’ views, from politics and travel to family and social media that has seen her become one the biggest drag superstars in the world today.

Bianca Del Rio, the alter ego of seasoned comic Roy Haylock, has well and truly taken the world by storm.

After quickly becoming the front-runner on the sixth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Bianca was crowned the winner in May 2014.

Tickets go on sale from Friday, October 5 at 9am via www.eventbrite.co.uk

