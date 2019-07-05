Season of stars ahead at Brighton Dome

Brighton Dome’s autumn season will be packed with international artists and home-grown talent.

Spokesman Daniel Mynett said: “Brighton Dome is hosting some of the world’s most renowned performers, authors and artists in our venue this autumn, coming from Africa, Australia, Canada, Europe and USA to showcase their new work live in Brighton.

“Australian stand-up and Netflix sensation Hannah Gadsby (Nov 23) performs Douglas, a tale about a dog, and the hugely talented Tim Minchin (Nov 26 & 27) performs for the first time in eight years. Canadian novelist and poet Margaret Atwood (Oct 31) will discuss her career and the much anticipated sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale 34 years after it was published. Contemporary dance from Belgian-Burkinan choreographer Serge Aimé Coulibaly (Nov 4 & 5) brings a highly-charged performance inspired by the life of musician Fela Kuti.

“From across the UK, Brit award-winning singers Sam Fender (Nov 30) and Emeli Sandé (Dec 5), multi-Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Van Morrison, and former Brighton Festival Guest Director Kate Tempest (Oct 19) will perform their latest releases and classic hits. Some of the biggest names in British comedy are coming back to Brighton including Eddie Izzard (Sep 27, 28 & 29), Crawley comic Romesh Ranganathan (Sep 14 & 15), political news satirist Jonathan Pie will bring his own unique take on the ‘B’ word and Brydon, Mack and Mitchell (Oct 1, 2 & 3) will be hosting an unmissable evening of chat and general messing around.

“Incredibly talented female musicians include renowned Lisa Stansfield (Oct 23) celebrating the 30th anniversary of her first multi-platinum album; and pop-rock duo Shakespears Sister (Nov 20) are back with their hits and reveal new material. Rising star Freya Ridings (Nov 18) has been tipped as a big name to watch by Florence Welch and Taylor Swift; folk duo The Unthanks (Oct 21) invite us into the darkly passionate world of Emily Brontë; and we welcome back Kate Tempest (Oct 19) to perform her stunningly personal new album, The Book of Traps and Lessons.

“Fans of 80s and 90s rock, indie, house and garage will enjoy gigs by Primal Scream (Nov 21), Happy Mondays (Nov 7), The Psychedelic Furs (Oct 4), The Divine Comedy (Oct 16) and The House & Garage Orchestra (Oct 17) perform club anthems in a unique live experience that will get everyone dancing. Singer-songwriters Richard Hawley (Oct 18), Dermot Kennedy (Dec 9) and Jack Savoretti (Nov 6) will perform new material from their latest albums.

“Classical pianist and composer Ludovico Einaudi (Oct 13) returns to the UK three years after his sensational world tour. London Philharmonic Orchestra (Nov 2) bring two very different concerts: The Spirit of Beethoven features the heart-pounding Seventh Symphony, led by inspirational young conductor Kensho Watanabe with violin by Emmanuel Tjeknavorian. Film music maestro Anthony Weeden introduces a century of great British film scores from the elegance of Murder on the Orient Express to the sheer emotion of the love theme from Romeo and Juliet, experience the soundtracks to our lives as you’ve never heard them before.

“Joining comedy favourites Ardal O’Hanlon (Nov 22) , Rob Beckett (Oct 10, 11 & 12) and Russell Kane (Nov 24) across the autumn schedule line-up are new kids on the circuit bringing their own unique brand of humour – critically lauded John Robins (Nov 29) bares his soul with personal tales of shame and Netflix sensation Daniel Sloss (Dec 6) is a huge hit in America and performs X, his new ground-breaking show with strong adult themes. Fresh from a residency in London’s West End, improvised play Austentatious (Nov 3) gives a comedic spin to the life and works of Jane Austen and promises that no two shows are ever the same.

“This autumn sees a compelling range of international dance from Africa’s leading companies. South African choreographer Dada Masilo (Oct 29 & 30) presents her fearless re-imagining of the iconic classic Giselle. As part of the national France Dance UK festival, Faso Danse Théâtre and Serge Aimé Coulibaly (Nov 4 & 5) present the critically acclaimed Kalakuta Republik, an infectiously energetic performance inspired by the extraordinary life of Nigerian musician and political activist Fela Kuti.

Ticket Office - 01273 709709 | http://brightondome.org



9th &10th September: Ant Middleton | £30-£87.50

14th, 15th & 24th September: Romesh Ranganthan – The Cynic’s Mixtape | £24

21st September: London Philharmonic Orchestra | £8-£40

27th, 28th & 29th September: Eddie Izzard | £31.50-£46.50

1st, 2nd & 3rd October: Brydon, Mack and Mitchell | £42

4th October: The Psychedelic Furs | £31

10th, 11th & 12th October: Rob Beckett | £24

13th October: Ludovico Einaudo | £38-£62.50

14th October: An Evening with Armistead Maupin | £20-£28

16th October: The Divine Comedy | £32.50

17th October: The House & Garage Orchestra | £23.50

18th October: Richard Hawley | £27.50-£32.50

19th October: Kate Tempest | £29.50

21st October: The Unthanks | £24,50

22nd October: Ocean Film Festival World Tour | £16

23rd October: Lisa Stansfield | £30-£121.50

27th October: Anthony Horowitz | £7.50

27th October: Jonathan Pie | £19-£26

29th & 30th October: Giselle | £10-£25

31st October: In Conversation with Margaret Atwood | £19.50-£37

2nd November: London Philharmonic Orchestra | £8-£40

3rd November: Austentatious | £16-£19

4th & 5th November: Kalakuta Republik | £10-£25

6th November: Jack Savoretti | £33-£35.50

7th November: Happy Mondays | £35

9th November: Josh Widdicombe | £21

12th November: Steve Hackett: Genesis Revisited | £37.50-£42.50

15th November: The London African Gospel Choir – Paul Simon’s Graceland | £27

16th November: James Acaster | £19.50

18th November: Freya Ridings | £20-£24

19th November: Ben Fogle | £29.50

20th November: Shakespears Sister | £36.50-£78

21st November: Primal Scream | £30

22nd November: Ardal O’Hanlon |

23rd November: Hannah Gadsby | £26

24th November: Russel Kane – The Fast and The Curious | £21

26th & 27th November: Tim Minchin | £36.50-£41

28th November: Love Actually In Concert | £42.50-£68

29th November: John Robins: Hot Shame | £19

30th November: Sam Fender | £20

2nd & 3rd December: Van Morrison | £48-£78

5th December: Emeli Sandé | £38-£68

6th December: Daniel Sloss: X | £20

10th December: The Darkness | £32

12th December: Steeleye Span | £26.50

