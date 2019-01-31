10 things coming up in the Chichester and Bognor Regis area

Things you won't want to miss!

1 Music. For its second concert of 2019 on Friday, February 1, Chichester Jazz Club welcomes a return visit from Remi Harris, this time in a duo with bass player Simon Smith. The venue will be The Pallant Suite, Freemason’s Hall, 7 South Pallant, Chichester, PO19 1SY. Doors open 6.45pm, music starts at 7.45pm. Licensed bar. Free parking nearby.

2 Theatre. Nigel Havers, Denis Lawson and Stephen Tompkinson star in Art by Yasmina Reza from January 24– February 2 at Chichester Festival Theatre. When Serge spends an extortionate amount of money on an all-white modernist painting, his close friends Marc and Yvan are baffled...

3 Art. Beautifully-crafted and unique African stone sculpture are the subject of a new exhibition at Chichester’s Oxmarket Gallery from January 22-February 10. The sculptures depict mainly human and animal life native to south Africa.

4 Art. Artist Danielle O’Connor Akiyama will be making a personal appearance at Whitewall Galleries in Chichester this February as the guest of honour at a private view of her new exhibition (Sunday, February 10, 3-5pm.

5 Art. Powerfully-sensitive works of art offer a thought-provoking New Year exhibition (top circle) at Chichester’s Oxmarket Gallery. Creative Redemption runs from January 22-February 10 in the venue’s John Rank Gallery, bringing together five talented artists all of whom, in their own way, have benefitted from the restorative powers of their personal creative process. They now come together to present Creative Redemption. Inviting viewers to experience their journeys and response through the use of mixed media, textiles, painting and found objects the exhibition aims to offer empathy, encouragement and hope. Helen Frost, Christine Habib, Nicola Hancock, Helio Teles and Julie Turner have revealed the “wounded condition through their individual response”, presenting a sensitive and powerful collection of works.

6 Theatre. Orca Productions bring Falling Through the Cracks to the Mill Studio at Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre from Thursday to Friday, January 31 to February 1. Falling Through the Cracks is a powerful play highlighting how we can all be one step away from losing everything. Tickets on 01483 440000 or www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk.

7 Art. Paul Winner insists he is only a “pretend artist”. But you might beg to differ when you see his work on show in a new exhibition at Arundel Museum – a venue he is keen to support. Paul has donated more than 50 pictures to Arundel Museum; all money raised from his exhibition (January 23-March 4, 10am-4pm) will be used to support the museum’s work.

8 Music. One of Bognor Regis’s great musical success stories is celebrating its tenth birthday. 60 Minutes of Classical Music marks one decade completed with an anniversary outing in its usual slot, the first Friday of the month in the usual venue. The celebrations will be on February 1 at 7.30pm in the Regis Centre’s Studio 1 when the performers will be a string trio.

9 Theatre. Gwyneth Strong stars in the classic whodunnit from Queen of Crime, Dame Agatha Christie, as The Mousetrap embarks on a major national tour which opens at Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre from Tuesday, January 29 until Saturday, February 2.Tickets on 01483 440000 or www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk.

10 Theatre. Frantic Assembly’s The Unreturning marks the tenth anniversary of the company’s award-winning Ignition training programme. It plays Chichester’s Minerva Theatre (February 5-9). The work is set in British northern coastal town. Three young men are coming home from war.

"I saw all the blood and was convinced I was going to die"



Fairy-tales for grown-ups will help you sleep...



Jools Holland confirms Brighton Centre date



Ian Hislop on the "forgotten hero of free speech" he is bringing back to life in Chichester



Major new exhibition opens at the National Trust's Petworth House



40th anniversary celebrations for Chichester Cinema at New Park



Brilliant young musical talents star on the Chichester stage



New book tells story of West Sussex's architectural "medieval jigsaw puzzle"



First acts for The Isle of Wight Festival 2019 announced



African stone sculptures go on show at Chichester's Oxmarket



Paul Winner's Arundel exhibition will help young artists



Painting becomes an unlikely star of the show after years in a Chichester school storeroom



Chichester arts charity Outside In wins business backing from Investec



Chichester exhibition explores the restorative power of art in dark times







Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society promise panto fun!



First-ever LGBT support group launches in Chichester



Your chance to help illustrate Lexi's new book!



West Sussex Music offers a different take on musical chairs!



Historic Kings Theatre promising its "biggest year" yet.



New opportunities at Chichester Music Centre



South coast return for Les Miserables in 2019!