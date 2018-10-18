10 things coming up in the Chichester area!

Things you won't want to miss...

1 Music. The next concert in the Bognor Regis Music Club season will be a special charity concert featuring pianist Derek Paravicini on Saturday, October 20 at 7pm. Also performing will be Poppy McGhee. The concert is at the Club’s concert room, 2 Sudley Road. Entry at the door is £9 for members, £11 for visitors, and £5 for students.

2 Music. Billingshurst Choral Society mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War with a performance of Karl Jenkins’ moving work The Armed Man : A Mass for Peace and Lux Aeterna by Morten Lauridsen on Saturday, October 20 at 7.30pm in Chichester Cathedral, conducted by Cathal Garvey.

3 Music. Scottish outfit Fara, nominated for 2017’s BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards’ Horizon Award, will play Brook Hall (formerly Emsworth Baptist Church) on Friday, October 26 at 8pm. Bringing together four leading musicians at the forefront of today’s Scottish folk scene, Fara’s line-up includes Jennifer Austin, Kristan Harvey, Jeana Leslie and Catriona Price. With three fiddles and a piano, they promise a fiery sound rooted strongly in their upbringing among the music of Orkney.

4 Activities. Arundel Castle will close its 2018 open season with Norman Knights in the Keep on October 24-25 for half-term. Visitors will be transported back to the start of the Cousins War, a turbulent and often forgotten era in the Middle Ages, with 12th-century combat, replica weapons, costumes and craft displays.

5 Theatre. A politically sharp riot of a comedy, They Don’t Pay? We Won’t Pay! comes to Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre from Tuesday to Saturday, October 16-20. Anthea and Maggie are two working-class women living in the same run-down apartment block...

6 Music. Chichester Jazz Club’s next concert is a special performance from Juliet Kelly at The Pallant Suite, Freemason’s Hall, 7 South Pallant, Chichester, PO19 1SY on Friday, October 19. Admission £15 for guests, £8 for members, Students enjoy a special entry price of £5, but this reduces to £3 for student members. Student membership costs £5. For guests only, advance tickets can be bought at Chichester Tourist Information Centre, The Novium, Tower Street – 01243 775888. Doors open 6.45pm, music starts at 7.45pm.

7 Music. Arun Choral Society mark the centenary of the armistice which ended the First World War with a concert in Arundel Cathedral (top circle) on October 20. They will be singing Elgar’s Spirit of England and Vaughan Williams’ Dona Nobis Pacem. The standards of the Sussex Regiment will be paraded, and a slide show will accompany them. Tickets £15 (half price for students and under 18s) are available by phone from the ACS box office 01243 866469.

8 Theatre. Sweet Lorraine, Wednesday, October 17-Saturday, October 20. Bognor’s Regis Centre welcomes Gary Wilmot and the world premiere of his new play Sweet Lorraine. Harry Burns (Harry Burton), a highly-respected jazz musician, is accepting of a life where the good times and fame are behind him. He now pays his bills by teaching music. But when Lorraine Travis (Martha Dancy) sits at his piano for her first lesson, he is faced with the truth of his past.

9 Music. Singer-songwriter Beth Rowley (lower circle) plays Chichester’s Chichester Inn on October 19 on the back of a new album, her first for ten years. Tickets from venue.

10 Art. Mayor of Chichester Martyn Bell has brought together an art exhibition in support of the charities he has adopted for his year of office. The exhibition, which will run at Chichester’s Oxmarket from October 16-28, will raise funds for the Oxmarket itself, of which Martyn is also chairman, and for the homelessness charity Stonepillow, of which Martyn has been a trustee for many years.

