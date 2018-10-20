2018 Celebrity Masterchef winner and the case of the Frightened Lady!

2018 Celebrity Masterchef winner and stage and TV star John Partridge leads the star cast of the autumn tour of The Classic Thriller Company’s The Case Of The Frightened Lady by Edgar Wallace which plays Portsmouth’s New Theatre Royal from October 29-November 3.

Spokeswoman Sara Parsons said: “Well known to TV audiences as the suave and charismatic Christian Clarke in EastEnders, John is also celebrated as one of musical theatre’s most respected leading men, having starred in major West End hit musicals such as Cats, Starlight Express, Chicago and in Bill Kenwright’s recent lavish musical production of La Cage Aux Folles.

“Inspector Tanner is called to investigate a ruthless murder at the grand ancestral home of the Lebanon Family. Navigating a bloodline obsessed patriarch, a groundskeeper with a grudge and two unsettling footmen, Inspector Tanner discovers nothing is quite as it seems. As Tanner moves closer to the heart of the mystery he uncovers a shocking and closely-guarded secret…

“John is joined by Deborah Grant (Lady Lebanon), who has starred in Not Going Out and Bergerac; Robert Duncan (Dr Amersham), best known for Drop The Dead Donkey; Phillip Lowrie (Kelver), best known for playing Dennis Tanner in Coronation Street; Matt Lacey, who is currently starring in the BBC sitcom Cuckoo; Scarlett Archer (Isla), best known for playing Nell Fairfax in Emmerdale; and Matt Barber (Lord Lebanon) who starred as Atticus Aldridge in Downton Abbey.

“Angus Brown (Brook), Gwynfor Jones (Tilling), Simon Desborough (Gilder), Rosie Thomson (Mrs Tilling) and Joshua Wichard (Studd) complete the cast.

“Building on the phenomenal decade-long success of The Agatha Christie Company, which sold over two million tickets around the UK, the Classic Thriller Company has produced hits including adaptations from Ruth Rendell and Levison & Link, the writers of Murder She Wrote. Now they bring to the stage a new thrilling chapter from the legendary “King of the detective thriller”, Edgar Wallace.

“The production is directed by Roy Marsden who is best known as an actor, particularly in his role as Commander Adam Dalgliesh in ITV's P.D. James series, which he played for 15 years. But he has also been directing plays since he was 15 years old and had successful West End runs with Noel Coward’s Volcano and Agatha Christie’s (under the pen name Mary Westmacott) A Daughter’s a Daughter. This is now Roy’s third time directing a Classic Thriller Theatre Company production having previously directed Rehearsal for Murder and A Judgement in Stone.

