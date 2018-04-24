Arundel's Civil War mysteries explored

The first in-depth look at the Arundel Campaign looks at one of the forgotten episodes of the English Civil War.

Arundel at War 1642-1644 by Rosemary Hagedorn has been published by http://www.troubador.co.uk.

Rosemary is launching the book at Arundel Museum on May 5 at noon.

“The book is the result of some intensive research into the events of the winter of 1643-44. It is an astonishing story which has been almost forgotten. I have discovered new information which challenges the accepted accounts and unearthed a few more mysteries, such as where are the bodies?”

The book contains eye-witness reports, timelines, colour aerial photographs, specially-drawn maps and early engravings.

Rosemary said: “1642. War between King Charles I and parliament had become inevitable. Throughout 1642 and 1643, the king and parliament contended for ground in the west and south of England, and many towns in strategic locations were subjected to full-scale battle and siege. Arundel was one of these.

“Between autumn 1642 and January 1644, Arundel Castle changed hands four times. The book takes the reader back to that age, summarising the causes of the Civil War, looking at past and present Arundel and introducing the main characters of the Arundel Campaign, among them two former friends and now opposing generals: Sir Ralph Hopton, ardent royalist, and Sir William Waller, the committed parliamentarian. The most gripping part of the story is the final contest for possession of the castle and its subsequent defeat which has had considerable consequences, both locally and nationally.”

Rosemary promises a lively piece of historical detective work which takes the reader into the heart of the action, presenting an enthralling story of combat, courage and endurance.

“Thanks to the many visual aids provided such as colour photographs and early engravings, the reader is able to better visualise the action.”

Rosemary promises a fresh, well-researched account of an episode that is typically dismissed in a few paragraphs but which deserves better recognition.

The book is published at £13.99; distributed by Orca Book Services; 01235 465521; tradeorders@orcabookservices.co.uk.

