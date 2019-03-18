Bognor Regis gets its own beer festival

Bognor Beerfest – the first-ever large-scale beer festival to be held in Bognor Regis – is being organised by residents Jamie Boyle, Jason Dalton and Darren Judd.

They hope it will become an annual event to promote cask real ales and ciders within the town.

The inaugural 2019 event is taking place from March 29-31 at the Gordon Centre, Canada Grove and will comprise five sessions in total, the first four of which are by ticket entry: Friday afternoon 12-5pm; Friday evening 6-11.30pm; Saturday afternoon 12-5pm; Saturday evening 6-11.30pm; Sunday afternoon from 12 noon (drink-up session, free entry).

There will be approximately 32 different cask ales and ten different ciders to be enjoyed with some live music. Food will also be available.

For further information and tickets: Dog & Duck Ale & Cider House, Norfolk Street (running from the west end of the High Street to the seafront) Bognor Regis. Telephone: 01243 827963.

Or visit the Facebook page: https://en-gb.facebook.com/dogduckbognor/



Tickets can also be bought online at Eventbrite: Bognor Beer Festival: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/bognor-regis-beer-festival-2019-tickets-54760017687



Chichester’s Pallant House Gallery explores the work of Harold Gilman in centenary year



VegfestUK Brighton to take a break next year



Chichester set Suzi Ruffell on stand-up road as she heads to Brighton



Nick Goss exhibition in Chichester



Angmering Chorale celebrates The Glory of Venice