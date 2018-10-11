Brighton Festival guest director 2019 unveiled!

Brighton Festival has named Malian singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Rokia Traoré as its 2019 guest director.

She follows in the footsteps of David Shrigley (2018), Kate Tempest (2017) and Laurie Anderson (2016) among others.

Regarded as one of Africa’s most inventive musicians, Rokia Traoré is known for the variety and range of her practice. With her work rooted in the Malian musical tradition, her unique sound and liberating style have led her to be described as one of the world's great synthesisers.

She said: “I knew Brighton Festival and how well organised it is and being part of the team and exchanging ideas about which artists will be performing and why is an interesting experience for me. It is an opportunity to take the time to look at and to think about other artists’ work. These are circumstances you cannot usually create when you are working as an artist, but programming a festival is another experience - you do it from a different angle.”

“I’m excited, curious and enthusiastic about the journey. There are lots of things to learn from the city and the audience and the Festival itself and it’s going to be a very exciting and rich few months spent together.”

Andrew Comben, chief executive of Brighton Festival, said: “She is a remarkable artist who deserves to be recognised for the great breadth and range of her output – from her theatre work with Toni Morrison and Peter Sellars to her musical collaborations with Damon Albarn and the Kronos Quartet.

“She also has a great preparedness to think beyond her personal practice and engage with and comment upon the world around her – qualities which ideally suit her to the role of Guest Director. I look forward to the engaging, stimulating and eclectic Festival which I have no doubt she will inspire.”

Born in Mali to a diplomat father, Rokia had a nomadic upbringing that exposed her to a wide variety of international musical influences from Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday and Louis Armstrong, to Wagner, Serge Gainsbourg, and the Rolling Stones.

A protégé of the legendary guitarist Ali Farka Touré, Rokia’s breakthrough came in 1997 when she was hailed as the ‘African Revelation’ by Radio France Internationale. Frequently collaborating with world-renowned artists such as Damon Albarn, Devendra Banhart and the Kronos Quartet, Rokia’s diverse output has also included a number of theatre performances, most notably the acclaimed Desdemona by Toni Morrison, a reimagining of Shakespeare’s Othello directed by Peter Sellars.

A dedicated humanitarian, in 2009 she set up the Foundation Passerelle in support of emerging artists amidst the social crises in Mali.

Alongside exclusives, world and UK premieres from a wide range of international, national and local artists and companies, Brighton Festival 2019 will feature the UK premiere of Rokia Traoré’s theatrical and musical project Dream Mandé Djata - a musical monologue structured around the griot tradition of oral history storytelling, interwoven with classical songs of the Mandingo epic history. The Festival programme will also feature appearances from some of Rokia’s favourite Malian artists and musicians including a selection of those backed by the Foundation Passerelle.

Other programme highlights revealed so far include Brighton Festival Commission and world premiere of a new choral work about motherhood and childhood created by theatre-maker Sheila Hill, Eye to Eye, featuring an intergenerational chorus of women and children recruited by Glyndebourne and featuring Glyndebourne Youth Opera; and a new commission, True Copy, based on the story of legendary Dutch painter and art forger Geert Jan Jansen by BERLIN, the international theatre company behind former Brighton Festival events Perhaps All the Dragons (2014), Land’s End (2012), and Zvizdal (2016).

The full programme will be released in February.

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/ed-sheeran-adds-final-uk-date-to-his-record-breaking-tour-1-8661893



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/blood-brothers-is-right-role-at-right-time-for-linzi-hateley-in-crawley-1-8661670



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/joe-pasquale-promising-a-lot-of-old-cack-in-horsham-1-8661665



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/what-s-coming-up-at-chichester-festival-theatre-this-winter-1-8660246



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/get-involved-with-2019-festival-of-chichester-1-8660218



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/squeeze-frontman-glenn-tilbrook-attacks-shameful-need-for-food-banks-on-latest-tour-1-8660215



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/how-elton-john-put-kiki-dee-and-carmelo-together-1-8661693



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/terence-charlston-organ-recital-in-worthing-1-8661614



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/mike-pender-the-original-voice-of-the-searchers-plays-worthing-1-8661625