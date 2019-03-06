Children's classic to be staged by the Rustington Players

The play of The Silver Sword will be the spring production from the Rustington Players – a piece based on the celebrated children’s book by Ian Serraillier who lived for many years near Chichester.

Spokeswoman Rita Rooke-Matthews said: “The night the Nazis come to take their mother away, three children escape in a terrifying scramble across the roof tops. Alone in the chaos of Warsaw they learn to survive on their own. They meet Jan, a ragged boy with a paperknife – The Silver Sword given to him by their father. The Silver Sword becomes a symbol of hope as the children and Jan begin the hazardous journey across war-torn Europe to find their father.

“The cast consists of children along with adults who help tell the story. It is exciting to see members of Rustington Players Youth Theatre taking part alongside our more experienced adult actors.

“The despairing father Joseph, is brilliantly portrayed by Jody Bull (last seen as ‘mad’ brother Jonathan in Arsenic and Old Lace) and the orphan Jan is brought to life by Jamie O’Connor (Charlie in the Youth Theatre’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory). We follow Joseph’s three children Edek (Toby Bennett), Bronia (Tegan Monroe) and Ruth (Sophie Clark) through fear, despair, determination and most of all hope on their journey across Europe as they meet various characters on route. The play is directed imaginatively by Jenny Pickering.”

The play of The Silver Sword takes place from Wednesday, March 13 to Saturday, March 16 at 7.45pm at the Woodlands Centre, Woodlands Avenue, Rustington. Doors 7pm. Tickets £10 on http://Ticketsouce.co.uk/rustingtonplayers or phone/text 07546306438.

Adam Ant confirms Brighton and Bexhill dates in December



Brighton Fringe 2019 wants you to “dare to discover”



Famous faces coming up at Chichester Festival Theatre



All thanks to mum and dad, says Brighton-bound superstar Peter Andre





Spine-chilling ghost story hits the Brighton stage



Petworth Town Band are looking for new recruits



Beverley Knight confirms Brighton date on songs of Stevie Wonder tour