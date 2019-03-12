Dominic Holland headlines Horley comedy night

Comedy Beats are back in Horley on Friday, March 22 with another line-up of four of the best stand-up comedians from the UK comedy scene

Spokesman Mark Coxon said: “This time it is a fundraiser for Meath Green Junior School. We were approached by them back in December last year. They had become aware of our work and thought it would be a great way to raise funds for a very special project they are working on. We have already produced fundraising shows for other schools in Copthorne and Rusper and they have proved really successful at raising much-needed additional revenue.

“At Meath Green Junior School they are working on a Book and Cook Project. The first step of their plan is to purchase a double decker bus which will be located in the school grounds. “This will then be internally refurbished with appropriate heating, lighting and shelving and they will relocate their school library in to it. This first phase of the project will free up the space, currently used as the library, this area will then be converted into an area that will provide cooking facilities for the children.

“This in turn will give the pupils the opportunity to develop their cooking skills and set them off on the right nutritional path as they grow older.

“Here at Comedy Beats we are really pleased to help and as always have put together another fantastic line-up of four top-quality comedians. The headline act is Dominic Holland. He is a real Comedy Beats favourite and in my opinion the best observational comedian around. When we had our preliminary meeting with the school his name came up and I wanted him to be a part of this show for a number of reasons.

“Apart from TV appearances that include The Royal Variety Performance, Have I Got News For You and Never Mind The Buzzcocks he is also a published author, which seemed appropriate given the nature of the project. To date he has five books under his belt with a sixth due to be published in a few months’ time. His son is Tom Holland the current Spiderman and he often tells some great stories about how after over 25 years as a comedian he has been eclipsed in showbusiness by his son!

“Also on the bill we have two of the rising stars of the circuit Ola and Mark Simmons. Ola has a wonderfully-gentle pace. His work comes across as calm and well considered and of all the comedians who have come through in the last decade or so he has one of the keenest comic minds. Mark on the other hand has one of the highest laugh-per-minute ratios on the circuit. He is a master of the one-liner using puns and word play in a similar style to Tim Vine or Gary Delaney. Compering the show is one of the most experienced and in demand comperes around, Jeremy O'Donnell.

“It would be great to see as many people as possible coming out from the Horley area to support the schools plans, not just for this event but in all their fundraising initiatives to make this project happen.

“I run Comedy Beats with Gary Burke, we both grew up in the town and are both fathers so a local project like this, seemed liked an initiative we should definitely get involved with. It seems to me that education in any of the basic life skills, such as reading and cooking, are an integral part of the fabric of any community. You can find out about more about The Friends Of Meath Green Junior School's project at http://www.mgjs.org/book-cook-project/

“The show takes place at Meath Green Junior School on Friday, March 22. There will be a licensed bar, doors open at 7.30pm and the show starts at 8.00. Tickets priced at £10 can be purchased in advance from the school office or online at www.comedybeats.com.”

