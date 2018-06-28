Farewell Veronica at Shoreham's Ropetackle

Shoreham’s Ropetackle Art Centre is inviting expressions of interest in the management of its thriving café.

The café, located in the Ropetackle’s spacious foyer, has become a key part of the centre’s success, having developed extensive custom among visitors, businesses and residents.

With the imminent retirement of the present manager, Veronica Thomason, there is an opportunity to play a leading role in building on the café’s success. The role may be suitable for anyone interested in part-time or job-sharing management or those interested in a business opportunity.

Veronica, who joined the team three and a half years ago, said: “I’ve enjoyed every minute of my time at Ropetackle as it fulfilled my dream of running a café. I’m now going to take the time to concentrate on my baking business Cakes and Quiches, as it’s getting increasingly busy. I’ve met so many lovely people during my time at Ropetackle, from the customers and audiences, to staff and performers. The highlight has been achieving the gold award for the café and introducing foods for every type of dietary requirement to the menu.”

Ropetackle spokeswoman Nicky Thornton said: “If you are interested in the role, we would be happy to have a preliminary discussion with you. Please contact us at Ropetackle’s office: admin@ropetacklecentre.co.uk (Re café).”

