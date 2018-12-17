Hansel and Gretel to light up The Spring in Havant this Christmas

Lyngo Theatre are bringing their classic show Hansel and Gretel to The Spring in Havant this Christmas (December 22-30).

Spokeswoman Rebecca Oldfield said: “Last year they turned The Spring into Winter with their show Snow Play. This year they’re inviting the people of Hampshire to experience this fun and heart-warming classic tale, a perfect Christmas treat for young and old.

“This is a musical show with a fast pace as the two principal actors, Adam Jessop and Francesca Anderson, switch roles between brother and sister, mother and father and the twowitches. The set doesn’t stay still for a moment either as wheeled beds, chairs, tables and even a forest circle around the stage to the original music of Cialdo Capelli, one of Italy’s best composers for children’s theatre. The design comes from Italy too in the form of Marcello Chiarenza, an artist who has been making shows all over Europe for the past 40 years.”

Patrick Lynch, artistic director of Lyngo, said: “Our work always has a strong European connection, something that gives our work an extra layer of beauty and magic. This show is particularly visually striking and I’ve added the traditional Christmas touches of fun and laughter to make it a firm favourite and a show we have been touring solidly for the past 10 years.”

