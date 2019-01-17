Horsham church panto is promising to split your sides!

Horsham’s Trinity Church Players are getting ready for their annual pantomime at Holy Trinity Church Hall, Rushams Road.

Performances will be at 7.30pm on Friday, January 25 and at 2.30pm and 7.30pm on Saturday, January 26.

As spokeswoman and performer Jane O'Sullivan explains: “This year's panto is Jack and the Beanstalk, written by TCP members, The Brothers Dimm. It will have all the usual elements, a large cast; great songs – from pop classics to Mozart; sweet throwing, colourful costumes and general mayhem. As always, TCP have added their own particular style and twists to the traditional story. One thing is for sure, you'll have a good laugh.”

Choreographer Lynn Andrews added: “This year TCP have gone above and beyond! Jack and The Beanstalk has everything – side-splitting jokes, colourful characters, great costumes and scenery, amazing song and dance routines (I'm biased!), and a dedicated and talented tech and backstage crew. Just a few of the ingredients that make this panto so special – all put together on a tiny budget but with much hard work, fun and goodwill.”

Jane added: “As well as entertaining their local community, TCP gives away as much money as possible to the church and charities. In the last ten years alone they have raised over £29,000 for good causes. This year the proceeds of the panto will be split between Holy Trinity Church and the Sussex Heart Charity. They chose the Sussex heart Charity, because one of their regular cast members wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the skill of the Sussex Cardiac Centre which the Sussex Heart Charity supports.”

Tickets are £7 for adults and £3 for children (under 13), available from 01403 268035. Saturday evening has already sold out so book quickly to avoid disappointment. Tickets must be pre-booked. There will be a bar selling wine and soft drinks before each performance and at the interval. In addition, at the matinee, light refreshments including cakes will be on sale.

Rehearsals for TCP's Songs for a Better World concert start on Monday, March 4 at 9pm, (after the AGM). Rehearsals are on Mondays 8010pm at Holy Trinity Church Hall, Rushams Road. There are no auditions or membership fees, no need to read music, and no need to commit until the end of the 2nd rehearsal. Just turn up on the day or ring 01403 265649 for further details. The concert will be held on Saturday, June 29.

