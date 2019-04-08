Hurly-burly Theatre Company double bill coming up in Worthing

Hurly-burly Theatre Company are returning to Worthing’s Ardington Hotel on Thursday, April 11 with their latest double bill of plays by Worthing playwright Gill Medway.

“These are two brand-new plays written especially for the company,” Gill explains. “We have four actors. It’s really nice to be able to write specifically for a bunch of actors I know well – and this time we’re dipping our toes into a bit of nostalgia.

“In Playing Out, the first on the bill, we meet Susan, a woman in her seventies, who looks back with a mixture of pleasure and regret on her childhood in post-war London, remembering the friends she loved and lost.

“I spent my very early years in Camberwell, South London and, although the play itself isn’t in any way autobiographical, the setting certainly is. There was such a great spirit of cheerfulness in those far-off days, despite the devastation London had seen not so long before. But weeds had grown over the wreckage of the bombsites, and we as children had no idea that we were clambering over the ruins of people’s homes. They were simply exciting places to play, and no one gave us any explanation as to what had happened there.

“Next on the bill is How Will I Know You?, coming bang up to date with a light-hearted look at the perils and pitfalls of internet dating Two very different women strike up a conversation on a park bench, where eternal spinster Rosalie hopes to meet the man of her dreams. But will this Brad Pitt lookalike turn out to be as drop-dead gorgeous as she imagines?

There will be two performances, one at 12 noon followed by lunch in the hotel’s Indigo Restaurant, and the second at 7pm followed by dinner. Tickets on 01903 230451.

