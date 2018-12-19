Kirdford Players will tour the pubs with their Mummers' play

An amateur dramatic society which has already raised in excess of £25,000 for leading children’s charity the NSPCC is set to boost donations further with a Christmas production.

Kirdford Players will perform their annual Christmas play in local village pubs this month, starting their three-day tour at the Black Horse in Byworth on Thursday, December 20. They’ll be visiting up to six pubs every evening, delighting audiences with their Mummers’ Play.

Amanda Gillett, secretary of Kirdford Players, said: “Mummers’ Plays are light-hearted folk plays, which date back to the 18th century and are traditionally performed by troupes of amateur actors. Based loosely on the legend of St George and the dragon, the plays are intended to show the struggle between good and evil.

“The Kirdford Players Mummers’ Play, which was collated from archive material, has been performed locally since 1994, when they collected donations of £173, which subsequently increased to a record of £1,499.50 last year. Over the intervening years and productions Kirdford Players have collected £25,396.74 for the children’s charity.

Amanda added: “We are very grateful to all the people who gave so generously to the NSPCC and to the publicans who kindly allow us to perform and who always make us feel so welcome”.

Kate Hershkowitz, NSPCC community fundraising manager, said: “The annual Kirdford Mummers’ play is always a great evening out for local residents. I am delighted that year after year they choose to support us. By raising these vital funds they are helping some of the UK's most vulnerable children, many of whom have nowhere else to turn particularly at Christmas.”

For more information, visit http://www.kirdfordplayers.co.uk



Information on full tour

Thursday 20th December

19.15 Black Horse Byworth

19.45 Diggers Low Heath

20.10 Bat & Ball Newpound

20.45 Cricks Wis Green

21.00 Three Crowns Wis, Green

21.30 Half Moon Kirdford

Friday 21st December

19.05 Stag Balls Cross

19.40 Badgers Coultershaw

20.10 Cricks Duncton

20.45 Hollist Arms Lodsworth

21.15 Horseguards Tillington

21.40 Angel Petworth

Saturday 22nd December

19.30 Rising Sun Nutbourne

20.15 Bridge Amberley

20.45 George & Dragon Houghton

21.20 The Swan Fittleworth

22.00 Foresters Kirdford