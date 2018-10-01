Louise and friends gather for Bognor Regis Music Club

The next concert at the Bognor Regis Music Club on Saturday, October 6 at 7pm will be An Evening with Louise Russell and Friends, promising a wide selection of vocal and instrumental music to suit all tastes.

Performers include singers Julie and Dennis Brombley, Rebecca Grove, Stephanie Peat, Louise Russell and Nigel Ashdown-Watts, who will perform solos and duets by Mozart, Schubert, Dvorak and Gilbert & Sullivan, as well as songs from the musicals Chicago, Fiddler on the Roof and Phantom of the Opera. Pianists Jack Adams and George Whittle will play pieces by Bach and Rachmaninov, and Peter Rogers will play guitar solos by Agustin Mangore.

Portsmouth-based concert pianist Valentina Seferinova will play a piano duet from Grieg’s Peer Gynt with Louise Russell, flute teacher Julie Twite will play a flute solo by Ian Clarke, and Lilias Lamont and Chris Coote will play a movement from Glinka’s viola sonata.

Club chairman Chris Coote said: “I am delighted that Louise has assembled such a talented group of musicians with local connections for this concert.”

The concert is at the club’s concert room, 2 Sudley Road. Entry at the door is £6 for members, £8 for visitors and £4 for students. New members and visitors welcome. More details from Chris Coote (01243 773276), Helen Woods (01243 861620).

