Mayor milks panto cow as Brighton readies itself for panto fun!

Following the sold-out production of Cinderella last year, Brighton is promising West End performers once again for its family pantomime, this year Jack and the Beanstalk at the The Hilton Brighton Metropole from December 20-29.

Spokesman David Hill said: “The star-studded line-up, which will see panto legend, Christopher Biggins appear on screen as the downtrodden King, includes West End performers such as Alasdair Buchan (Urinetown: the musical, Sherlock Holmes, Harry Potter and the Philosophers Stone film), playing the repugnant villain Fleshcreep and Brighton-trained Molly Scott (Fantasia) as the beautiful love-struck Princess.

“Career pantomime dame David Rumelle (Round the Horne – Revisited, Stop Messing About) will be playing the part of Dame Trott and Keris Lea, who shot to fame as the lead singer in The Sundaes on the BBC1 primetime talent show All Together Now will be returning as The Fairy. Newcomers Shaun Mendum and Richard Dawes will be playing the parts of the meddlesome brothers, Jack Trott and Silly Billy.”

Brighton based events company, E3, is producing the show. Founded and managed by David Hill and Lukas Wojcik, E3 is responsible for producing some of the biggest events in the city including The Brighton Half Marathon, The Snowman Spectacular Ball, Sussex Gin Fest and now Brighton and Hove’s annual family pantomime.

David added: “This spectacular new production, which features a huge LED video wall, a seven-foot animatronic giant and the biggest sing and dance-along version of Baby Shark in Brighton, is just part of this unique Christmas experience.

“Ticket holders to the 820-seated auditorium will also enjoy free entrance to a magical Christmas Fayre which features festive food options, Christmas stalls and lots of games for the children. Each performance will also be raising money for a number of local charities including Chailey Heritage Foundation, Chestnut Tree House, The Starr Trust, The Sussex Beacon, Sussex Wildlife Trust and the Rockinghorse charity.

David added: “The reaction to last year’s panto was overwhelming, and we needed to add extra dates due to the demand for tickets. We proved beyond doubt that families in Brighton and Hove want a large-scale family pantomime back in the city. This year’s show will be even bigger than before with lots of special effects!”

Tickets on http://www.jackinbrighton.com.

