Rustington Players in action

Rustington Players are promising a warm and witty comedy in the shape of A Bunch of Amateurs by Ian Hislop and Nick Newman, running from Wednesday to Saturday, June 13-16 at 7.45pm at the Woodlands Centre, Rustington

Spokeswoman Rita Rooke-Matthews said: “Keen to boost his flagging career, the fading Hollywood actor, Jefferson Steele, arrives in England to play King Lear in Stratford.only to find that he is not in the birthplace of the Bard, but a sleepy Suffolk village named Stratford. Instead of staying in a swanky hotel he finds himself lodging in a very mediocre bed and breakfast establishment. Instead of working with Kenneth Brannagh and Dame Judi Dench, Jefferson is horrified to discover that the cast he has to work with are a bunch of amateurs trying to save their theatre from developers.

“Jefferson’s monstrous ego, vanity and insecurity are tested to the limit by the enthusiastic amdram thespians.

“His arrogance and pretensions do not allow him to readily conform to the indignity of rehearsing Shakespeare in a barn!

“As acting worlds collide, and Jefferson’s career implodes, he discovers some truths about himself – along with his inner Lear.

“Among the enthusiastic locals he is forced to rethink some of his assumptions and look at life in a whole new way.

“Come along and be entertained by this amusing drama: the crazy character of the landlady full of hilarious nuances, Nigel who has had his nose put out of joint by the arrival of Jefferson and the angst and attitude of Jessica, Jefferson’s daughter who unexpectedly arrives and leads to the discovery of a deeper side to some of the characters.”

The cast features: Stevie Lambert as Jefferson Steele; Helen Chewter as Dorothy Nuttal; Chris Harris as Nigel Dewbury; Claire Mitchell as Mary Plunkett; Sarah Johnston as Jessica Steele; Colin Bolton as Denis Dobbins; Sara Spencer as Lauren Bell. Tickets £10 on www.ticketsource.co.uk/rustingtonplayers or call 07546 306438.

