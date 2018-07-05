Shoreham production of Annie

The sun’ll come out for a bunch of enthusiastic students at Shoreham Academy when they stage a production of the hit musical Annie in July.

Spokeswoman Donna Churchill said: “The heart-warming story of a little orphan girl in search of her parents features a keen bunch of youngsters aged from 11 to 16, plus a live band. Toe-tapping musical numbers include Tomorrow, Together at Last, Hard Knock Life and Gonna Like it Here.

“Based on Little Orphan Annie, the popular comic strip by Harold Gray, Annie has become a worldwide sensation. Winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, the show features a wonderful score written by Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin.”

Guest director Amanda West is thrilled to be working with the students at Shoreham Academy. Annie runs from Thursday, July 12 to Saturday, July 14 including a Saturday matinee. Tickets from school reception or from Ropetackle Arts Centre.

